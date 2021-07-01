STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence

"The BCCC will like to reemphasise that the channels must exercise necessary prudence and caution while scripting, filming and editing such scenes," it said in the advisory.

Published: 01st July 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image for re/resentation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) on Thursday asked non-news TV channels to exercise restraint in depicting content related to crimes against women, children and people from the LGBTQ community.

Issuing a detailed advisory for the portrayal of gender-based violence in TV programmes, the council asked the channels to ensure that explicit visualisation of violence against women, children and people from the LGBTQ community is minimised, and the message that such violence is unacceptable and must be abjured is clearly conveyed.

"The BCCC will like to reemphasise that the channels must exercise necessary prudence and caution while scripting, filming and editing such scenes," it said in the advisory.

"The council, therefore, advises television channels to exercise self-moderation while framing such plotlines based on social issues engulfing gender-based violence; ensure that their depiction is subtle and nuanced," it added.

In addition, the BCCC said, the TV channels should also ensure that any such portrayal of violence on television is accompanied with an on-screen disclaimer in English, Hindi and other regional languages stating: Gender-based violence is a penal offence.

This channel does not support or endorse any form of gender-based violence or abuse of any nature.

 The BCCC asks for sensitivity while portraying such persons as victims of different forms of violence on television and expects channels to strive to use the impact and reach of television for constructive and reformative purposes, the council said in the advisory.

The BCCC advisory comes two weeks after the Union government granted statutory recognition to a self-regulatory complaint-redressal mechanism for television channels.

It is an all-encompassing advisory for broadcasters to exercise restraint on depicting content related to crimes against women, children and persons from the LGBTQ community.

Sexual and domestic violence are matters of deep concern for the society and must be addressed with all seriousness, BCCC chairperson Justice (retd.) Gita Mittal said.

The Union government had notified the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 on June 17 which provides for a three-layer statutory mechanism for redressal of complaints relating to content aired on TV channels.

The BCCC, set up by the Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) in June 2011, is a self-regulatory body that examines content-related grievances against more than 300 non-news channels in the country.

The council has so far issued 15 advisories over various aspects of content aired on television channels.

The new advisory covers various dimensions of the portrayal of gender-based violence on television, the BCCC said.

According to the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the self-regulating bodies are required to register themselves with the central government within 30 days from the date of publication of the amended rules, or within 30 days from the date of its constitution, whichever is earlier.

The BCCC, which has redressed thousands of complaints against general entertainment channels over the past 10 years, is set to be registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the council said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Broadcasting Content Complaints Council crimes against women gender related violence
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp