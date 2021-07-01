Dust off inertia: Modi’s message to his ministers ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presided over a marathon meeting with his Council of Ministers, dropping hints that a Cabinet reshuffle is round the corner and that non-performers may be eased out.

While the PM asked his ministerial colleagues to make the vaccination drive a resounding success, it is reliably learnt the ministers were told some of them were not seen doing enough in their respective spheres.

The meeting was seen part of the exercise at the level of the PM to review the performances of the ministries with his senior Cabinet colleagues during which BJP chief J P Nadda was present.

It is also learnt that the ministers were asked for better coordination with the BJP, with a few leaders singling out lack of team work for the “excessive negative buildup of perception against the government during the pandemic”.

“The meeting also gave a sense that Modi wants the governance to be seen in tune with business as usual after a long spell of the Covid9 shadow. The government is confident of the success of the vaccination drive, but the focus also needs to return on other aspects of the governance,” a source added.

That the PM is holding a number of review meetings point to the urgency at the top level for return to normalcy in governance for setting the mood ahead of the 2024 polls, sources added.