STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dust off inertia: Modi’s message to his ministers ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

The meeting was seen part of the exercise at the level of the PM to review the performances of the ministries with his senior Cabinet colleagues during which BJP chief J P Nadda was present.

Published: 01st July 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presided over a marathon meeting with his Council of Ministers, dropping hints that a Cabinet reshuffle is round the corner and that non-performers may be eased out.

While the PM asked his ministerial colleagues to make the vaccination drive a resounding success, it is reliably learnt the ministers were told some of them were not seen doing enough in their respective spheres. 

The meeting was seen part of the exercise at the level of the PM to review the performances of the ministries with his senior Cabinet colleagues during which BJP chief J P Nadda was present.

It is also learnt that the ministers were asked for better coordination with the BJP, with a few leaders singling out lack of team work for the “excessive negative buildup of perception against the government during the pandemic”. 

“The meeting also gave a sense that Modi wants the governance to be seen in tune with business as usual after a long spell of the Covid9 shadow. The government is confident of the success of the vaccination drive, but the focus also needs to return on other aspects of the governance,” a source added.  

That the PM is holding a number of review meetings point to the urgency at the top level for return to normalcy in governance for setting the mood ahead of the 2024 polls, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J P Nadda PM Modi BJP Council of Ministers
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp