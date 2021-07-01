STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Educated unemployed people hold BJP, Congress governments responsible for their plight: Mayawati

The BSP considers the BJP and the Congress, which ruled the country and a number of states for a long time, equally responsible for creating such a dreadful situation, Mayawati said.

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said crores of educated unemployed people forced to sell 'pakodas' along roadsides and work as labourers for a livelihood hold the BJP and the previous Congress governments responsible for their plight.

The BSP considers the BJP and the Congress, which ruled the country and a number of states for a long time, equally responsible for creating such a dreadful situation, she said.

"Crores of young and educated unemployed people in UP and all over the country are also forced to sell 'pakodas' along roadsides and work as labourers for a livelihood. The pain of their parents and families, who are seeing all this, can be understood. This is sad, unfortunate and very worrying." Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

If the BJP continues to follow the footsteps of the Congress, it will face the same plight as that of the Congress, she said.

"The Congress went out of power at the Centre, in UP and many states due to its deeds," the BSP chief said.

"The BJP must think seriously on this, Due to its policies, neither is public welfare happening nor is the country becoming self-reliant," she added.

