J&K delimitation on fast track following all party meeting

The delimitation process is likely to be fast-tracked following Prime Minister’s recent meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 01st July 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi during the all-party meeting in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi during the all-party meeting in Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The delimitation process is likely to be fast-tracked following Prime Minister’s recent meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. The Delimitation Commission tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in J&K will visit the Union Territory between July 6-9 to interact with stakeholders. 

The decision follows a meeting of the poll panel chaired by Delimitation Commission chairperson Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and CEC Sushil Chandra. “The commission will interact with political parties, public representatives and UT administration officials including district election officers/deputy commissioners of 20 districts to gather information concerning the ongoing process of delimitation as mandated under the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,” said the Election Commission on Wednesday.

The commission, it said, expects stakeholders to cooperate and provide suggestions so that the task of delimitation is completed timely. During Wednesday’s meeting, the Delimitation Commission is understood to have reviewed the progress made so far, including the discussions held last week with all deputy commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir on the restructuring of the existing assembly constituencies and carving out seven new seats.

Earlier, in a high level meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought the participation of leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in the delimitation exercise. Modi had also assured the leaders that the Centre was committed to reviving the democratic process through assembly elections as early as possible.
Election Commission officials said the Delimitation Commission has already had a series of meetings related to data/map of the districts/constituencies. “Earlier, it invited all associate members for interaction, which were participated by two of the associate members,” said the EC.

