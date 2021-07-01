Koo publishes its compliance report under the new IT rules

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Koo has become the first social media intermediary to publish its compliance report under the new IT rules. This comes at a time when Koo’s rival, Twitter is caught in a stand-off with the government over compliance with the (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 which came into effect on May 25. On Wednesday, tech giant Google also published its transparency report, saying that it received 27,762 complaints from individual users for content removal.

Bengaluru headquartered micro-blogging site said that of the 5,502 Koos reported by the Community, 22.7% (1,253) were removed, while other action was taken against the rest – 4,249.

Similarly, Koo took steps to proactively moderate 54,235 Koos, of which 2.2 percent (1,996) were removed while other action was taken against the rest – 52,239. ‘Other action’ includes overlay, blur, ignore, warn, etc., Koos that do not comply with government guidelines, the company said in a statement.



“As Koo gains tractions across India, we will ensure that it respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction. As part of Koo’s continued efforts to make social media a safer place and provide transparency for users, we are happy to be the first social media platform to publish a Compliance Report. We will continue to make efforts to make social media a safe place for all users,” Aprayameya Radhakrishna, Founder & CEO, Koo said.

Under the new IT rules, the union ministry of electronics and information technology has directed all the significant social media intermediaries to appoint a Chief compliance officer, nodal officer for swifter user complaints redressal as well as ensuring action on the requests made by the government law agencies, when any content is found to abuse the laws of the land.