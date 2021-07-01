STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: NSG unit official stopped for not wearing mask assaults cops

The accused, resident of Adgav Bhumi in Phulambri taluka, was on way to his village along with his brother when the police team stopped him as he was not wearing a face mask, an official said.

Published: 01st July 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Mask, covid mask

Image for representation

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A 34-year-old man posted in the Special Rangers Group of the NSG allegedly assaulted some policemen when they stopped him for not wearing face mask in a public place as per COVID-19 protocols here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

An assistant police inspector and two other security personnel were injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday, he said.

In the wake of fresh restrictions enforced across the state earlier this week amid fears of a third wave of COVID-19, a team of personnel from Cantonment police station was checking vehicles at the Nagar Naka square.

The accused, resident of Adgav Bhumi in Phulambri taluka, was on way to his village along with his brother when the police team stopped him as he was not wearing a face mask, the official said.

However, the accused told the policemen that he was working with the NSG (National Security Guard).

He then allegedly got into a fight with the policemen and assaulted them, injuring three personnel, the official said.

The accused and his brother were taken to the police station.

An offence was registered against the accused under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 ((negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official said.

When contacted, a senior police official here said, "The accused is posted in the Special Rangers Group (of NSG) at Manesar in Haryana. I have spoken to his seniors." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid NSG official mask covid rules
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp