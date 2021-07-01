STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sidhu gets audience with Gandhis amid talks of role changes

Sidhu, who is engaged in a tussle with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, also met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Published: 01st July 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Navjot Sidhu with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Miffed  Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday met former party chief Rahul Gandhi amidst the ongoing tussle in the Punjab unit of the party ahead of next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

Sidhu, who is engaged in a tussle with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, also met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He  had a longer meeting with Priyanka. The two reportedly discussed issues concerning the state unit, his differences with the CM and Assembly polls.

After meeting Sidhu, Priyanka met Rahul. This was followed by another round of meeting  with Sidhu at her residence.  Amid crisis in the Punjab unit, Rahul has been meeting leaders from the state to iron  out differences. The meeting with Sidhu comes amid talks that the high command will take a decision on organisational changes in state units.

Last week, Amarinder met the central panel under Mallikarjun Kharge and was  given an 18-point agenda with deadlines to settle issues related to  sacrilege cases, liquor mafia and sand mining in the state. 
The Punjab CM  during his meeting with the panel has made it clear that giving in to  Sidhu’s demands would hurt the party’s electoral fortunes next year.

There were reports that Sidhu could be inducted as deputy chief minister or given charge of a campaign committee in the state. The panel has said that a final decision on organisational changes and clarity on Sidhu’s  role is expected by early July. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has said that delay in taking decisions on the matter is not good for the  party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidhu Priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp