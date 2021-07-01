Sidhu gets audience with Gandhis amid talks of role changes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Miffed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday met former party chief Rahul Gandhi amidst the ongoing tussle in the Punjab unit of the party ahead of next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

Sidhu, who is engaged in a tussle with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, also met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He had a longer meeting with Priyanka. The two reportedly discussed issues concerning the state unit, his differences with the CM and Assembly polls.

After meeting Sidhu, Priyanka met Rahul. This was followed by another round of meeting with Sidhu at her residence. Amid crisis in the Punjab unit, Rahul has been meeting leaders from the state to iron out differences. The meeting with Sidhu comes amid talks that the high command will take a decision on organisational changes in state units.

Last week, Amarinder met the central panel under Mallikarjun Kharge and was given an 18-point agenda with deadlines to settle issues related to sacrilege cases, liquor mafia and sand mining in the state.

The Punjab CM during his meeting with the panel has made it clear that giving in to Sidhu’s demands would hurt the party’s electoral fortunes next year.

There were reports that Sidhu could be inducted as deputy chief minister or given charge of a campaign committee in the state. The panel has said that a final decision on organisational changes and clarity on Sidhu’s role is expected by early July. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has said that delay in taking decisions on the matter is not good for the party.