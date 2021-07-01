STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trafficked Assam boy rescued from moving train in Bihar

The minor was rescued in Chhapra with the help of the Government Railway Protection Force (GRPF).

Published: 01st July 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Chhapra railway station (Photo | erail.in)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) has helped rescue a 12-year-old trafficked Assam boy from a moving train in Bihar.

The minor was rescued in Chhapra with the help of the Government Railway Protection Force (GRPF).

According to the boy's father, the neighbour of his brother-in-law, who resides in Rajasthan and came to meet them in Assam, had taken the child outside on the pretext of day-out but did not return.

On learning about the incident, a local NGO had tipped off the BBA and the latter filed an FIR with the GRPF and also alerted its teams in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

It emerged following the examination of CCTV footage at the Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati that both had boarded the Awadh-Assam Express at around 10 pm on Tuesday. Eventually, the duo was spotted at Chhapra on Wednesday night leading to the boy’s rescue.

An Assam Police team left for Chhapra. The BBA said it would take the lead in reuniting the minor with his family.

“We are proud that we could manage to rescue the boy. I congratulate the BBA team and thank Assam Police and GRPF for their cooperation,” BBA spokesman Manish Sharma said.

He added: “BBA will follow up the case and ensure the boy gets compensation and legal support. BBA will also ensure that the man (trafficker) is punished.”

