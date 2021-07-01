STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitter down for some users, few features inaccessible

The social network's app seemingly worked, but users faced problems while accessing the microblogging site via browser.

Published: 01st July 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter Logo

Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Many users faced glitches while accessing Twitter on Thursday morning. The Twitter App seemingly worked, but users faced problems while accessing the microblogging site via browser site. Twitter flagged the issue and has assured users that it would be fixed soon.

Twitter acknowledged the glitch and tweeted in reply to the users. "Profiles' Tweets may not be loading for some of you on the web and we're currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!" it tweeted.

"Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for the web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal," Twitter added.

Users complained that the browser website is showing "Something went wrong" messages on the screen every time they try to access the website.

