Ahead of UP Assembly polls, crucial RSS meet in Chitrakoot from July 9

Crucial decisions regarding who will coordinate with Bharatiya Janata Party on Sangh's behalf, across the country, is expected to be taken in this meeting.

Published: 02nd July 2021 12:44 PM

The four-day meet is likely to discuss the situation in Uttar Pradesh as the state heads into the 2022 Assembly polls.

The four-day meet is likely to discuss the situation in Uttar Pradesh as the state heads into the 2022 Assembly polls.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Months ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's four-day Prant Pracharak meeting will take place in Chitrakoot from July 9, 2021.

The crucial meeting of the Sangh, which is an annual event, is being considered significant in the wake of Assembly polls in the state.

While Sangh has always distanced itself from elections, sources stated that few crucial decisions regarding who will coordinate with Bharatiya Janata Party on Sangh's behalf, across the country, can be taken.

"Till now Krishna Gopal ji use to coordinate between Sangh and the BJP. A senior Prachark gets this responsibility in Sangh. It can be assessed whether this responsibility should remain with Krishan Gopal or given to someone else. There are possibilities of others getting new responsibilities as well," said a senior functionary.

Sources stated that this charge of new responsibilities can be effective at the state as well as national level.

While Sangh functionaries are calling it a routine meeting, many in the political circles are viewing it as crucial ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior Sangh functionary when asked about the meet said there could be a reshuffling of responsibility but it's still too early to confirm it.

The four-day meet is likely to discuss the situation in Uttar Pradesh as the state heads into the 2022 Assembly polls. The meeting is also expected to discuss the roadmap for the year ahead.

