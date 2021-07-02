STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid unlock: Uttar Pradesh govt allows opening of gyms, cinema halls with 50 per cent capacity from July 5

A government spokesperson said on Friday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the relaxations in view of improving Covid situation in the state.

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Further easing the coronavirus curbs, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the opening of gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums at 50 per cent of their capacity from Monday.

Under the new guidelines, which will come into effect from 7 am on July 5, all gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums will be allowed to open between 7 am and 9 pm five days a week with strict compliance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, the spokesman said.

However, these will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity, the CM said at a Covid review meeting, according to the spokesperson.

The gyms in containment zones will remain closed.

The CM directed the installation of posters or banners telling about preventive measures at all public places, the spokesman said.

The chief minister said the government's focus is on restoring normalcy in the state with an aim to save both lives and livelihood while staying they are ready the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The CM also instructed to set up helpdesks close to public places to ensure the compliance of the coronavirus protocol, the spokesman added.

Till Thursday, the state has reported 22,601 infection deaths and 17,06,252 cases.

