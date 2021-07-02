Digital India drawing world’s attention, says PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said digital solutions India prepared in the Corona period have attracted attention worldwide. He said that the world’s largest digital contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, has helped a lot in preventing corona infection.

“Many countries have shown interest in India’s COWIN app for vaccination. Having such a monitoring tool for the process of vaccination is a proof of our technical proficiency,” said the Prime Minister, while speaking to beneficiaries of the “Digital India” scheme, which completed six years since launch.

Modi said the campaign helped the country during the pandemic.

“At a time developed countries were unable to send aid money to their citizens due to the lockdown, India was sending thousands of crores of rupees directly to the bank accounts of the people. Digital transactions have brought an unprecedented change in the lives of farmers,” said the Prime Minister.

He added that India has shown passion for innovation and ability to adapt rapidly. “Digital India is the instrument for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Digital India is a manifestation of a strong Indian that is emerging in the 21st Century.”

The Prime Minister, adding “Digital India” is empowering the common citizen by reducing the gap between government and people, system and facilities, problems and solutions. He noted that Digital India has changed the lives of the beneficiaries.

​“Digital India means opportunity, facility, and participation of all, including everyone’s access to the government system.”