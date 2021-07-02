STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hawala case gives ammo to Trinamool Congress in Bengal

The hawala shadow of the 90s cast its shadow on the Bengal politics after Mamata hit out at the Governor shortly after his north Bengal visit.

Published: 02nd July 2021 08:49 AM

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy sought Governor’s reaction on Jain hawala diary findings

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Governor-West Bengal government conflict hit a new low on Thursday. Trinamool Congress saw “mystery’’ behind the death of Surendra Kumar Jain, a key accused in the Jain hawala case, two days after CM Mamata Banerjee branded Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a “corrupt man,’’ claiming his name was mentioned in hawala charge sheet. 

“The main accused died. Now the question is — is this death normal or is there something else behind it? It should be investigated. The name Dhankar is linked with the incident involving the protection of the country, the protection of the people. Is this man the Governor of Bengal? Our Governor is still not giving any answer,’’ asked TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

The hawala shadow of the 90s cast its shadow on the Bengal politics after Mamata hit out at the Governor shortly after his north Bengal visit. Incidentally, after the arrest of Hizbul militant Ashfaq Hussain Lone from Kashmir in 1991, it was learnt that the fund came into the account of the terrorist outfit through hawala and the money came through a businessman identified as Surendra Kumar Jain.

During searches, two diaries and two notebooks of Jains were recovered. The documents revealed a list of recipients mentioning a name, Dhankhar. The same day, the TMC released a picture of Arvind Vaidya, the security guard of a fake IAS officer, who was arrested for running a fake vaccination camp. “In this picture, Vaidya is seen with Dhankhar.

Gifts and envelopes were delivered to the palace (Raj Bhavan) through the security guard,’’ Roy alleged.
In his response on the day Mamata attacked him, Dhankhar said her allegation came minutes after he asked her to make changes in the draft of his Assembly speech to be delivered on July 2.

Post-poll violence: SC notice to Centre, Bengal

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice on a plea seeking for an inquiry into the post-poll violence in Bengal. A bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran issued notice to the Centre, Bengal, and the EC. The plea submits that thousands of residents are being terrorised, penalized and tortured by workers of the Trinamool for supporting the BJP. The plea submits that TMC supporters and workers started creating chaos, unrest and set the house and properties of Hindus on fire for supporting BJP.

