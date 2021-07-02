STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF personnel were alert during Jammu drone attack, acted swiftly after explosions: Sources

The two personnel claim they could hear the drones entering, but could not see them because they did not have their lights on. The blast reportedly happened 30 seconds after they heard the noise.

Published: 02nd July 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Soon after the blasts, the personnel rushed towards the blast scene and rescued one person.

Soon after the blasts, the personnel rushed towards the blast scene and rescued one person. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force personnel at the Jammu airbase acted swiftly after hearing the two drones enter the area and carry out explosions there, sources involved in the investigation of the case said here.

Two IAF personnel deployed at the Jammu airbase had heard the sound of drones entering the airbase late in the night after 1.30 am.

"The two personnel were alert at their respective positions and could hear the drones come into their area. Within 30 seconds of hearing the noise, blasts happened," sources involved in investigations said here.

Soon after the blasts, the personnel rushed towards the blast scene and rescued the one person who was in the room where the blast took place, the sources said. The drones could not be seen by the personnel as they did not have their lights on.

ALSO READ: DRDO says their drone system would have detected Jammu Airbase attacks

Sources said the statements by the personnel would be helping the investigators in finding further details of the case, they said.

The two personnel would now be giving statements to the National Investigation Agency which has been given the task of probing this attack.

Multiple agencies have been involved and all the airbases have been put on high alert to prevent any such possible attack by terrorists.

Two drones were used to carry out an attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu, sources said. "There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries," they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drone strikes Jammu drone strikes Jammu airbase drone IAF attack
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp