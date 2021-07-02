Improvement in education indexes in India

By Express News Service

The Union education minister has released a report on United District Information System for Education Plus. It shows improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratio at all levels of school education, enrolment of girls and other vital indexes...

80 per cent: Schools in India in 2019-20 had functional electricity. Improvement of 6 per cent from 2018-19

6.52 per cent: Rise in enrolment of differently able students from 2018-19 to 2019-20

5.2 lakh: Schools with functional computers, from 4.7 lakh in 2018-19

3.36 lakh: Schools with internet facility, from 2.9 lakh in 2018-19

96.87 lakh: Teachers engaged in school education in 2019-20. Higher by 2.57 lakh compared to 2018-19