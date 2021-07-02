STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Induction of new bridges to enhance capability of tanks, armoured vehicles on Pakistan front: Indian Army

The bridges, designed by DRDO, are mechanically launched and capable of carrying tanks upto 70 tons over different types of water obstacles like small rivers and canals along Western borders.

Published: 02nd July 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

The bridges will help the force overcome geographical obstacles like small rivers and canals in case of operations along the western borders with Pakistan.

The bridges will help the force overcome geographical obstacles like small rivers and canals in case of operations along the western borders with Pakistan. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said the induction of the latest short span bridges will enhance the capabilities of tanks and armoured fighting vehicles on the western front with Pakistan.

"The bridges' induction will increase the capability of the Indian army. We had a five-metre and 15-meter span bridge but 10 meters was always needed. This will full fill the gap. This will enhance the mechanised formation in western front capability and operation speed will also increase," the Army chief said at the induction of short span bridge event.

Gen Naravane also highlighted that the 10 meters short span bridge is another successful step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"This short span bridge is fully Made in India. Its production has been done by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This is another step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This bridge will boost the ability of the Army," the Army Chief added.

At the event, DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy revealed that L&T will deliver 30 bridges by August.

"I thank L&T for coming out with these bridging systems in a short span of time. I'm told that by end of August, they will be able to deliver about 30 bridges," Reddy said.

In a major boost for 'Make in India' in defence sector, the Indian Army received the first 12 indigenously developed 10 metre Short Span Bridging systems on Friday. The bridges will help the force overcome geographical obstacles like small rivers and canals in case of operations along the western borders with Pakistan.

The bridges were handed over to the Corps of Engineers by Army Chief General Naravane at Defence Research and Development Organisation in Delhi Cantonment. They are worth over Rs 492 crore.

The system has been designed by Indian Army Engineers along with DRDO and manufactured by Larsen and Toubro Limited within the country.

The bridges being inducted are mechanically launched and capable of carrying tanks upto 70 tons over different types of water obstacles.

The unique feature of the system is its compatibility with existing bridging systems which enhances flexibility to negotiate all types of water obstacles along western borders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army bridges Indian Army Pakistan DRDO Larsen and Toubro Atmanirbhar Bharat Made In India Short Span Bridging system
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp