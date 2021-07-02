Kargil team for statehood to Ladakh, return of Article 370

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An 11-member delegation of leaders from Kargil region on Thursday demanded that the Centre restore the special status granted under Article 370 of the Constitution and also sought the power to decide on permanent residents as well as full statehood for Ladakh.

The delegation comprising political leaders and civil society members met Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy almost a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir.

During that meeting, the Centre had urged them to help in the progress of the delimitation exercise. It had not made promises on any immediate statehood to the union territory. During Thursday’s meeting which lasted for more than two hours, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leader Asgar Ali Karbalai said they called for the need for restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, and full-fledged statehood for Ladakh. He expressed confidence that more meetings would take place.

Qamar Ali Akhoon, another leader, said that they were against creation of the UT of Ladakh and sought statehood. The delegation also discussed development issues, he added. According to sources in the MHA, the delegation was given patient hearing in the meeting with top officials.