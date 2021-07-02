Met office predicts normal rainfall across country in July

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With parts of the country reeling under an intense heatwave and progress of monsoon slowed down, the weather office on Thursday said that monthly rainfall in July across the country as a whole is most likely to be normal.

The spatial distribution for showers in July suggests that below normal to normal rainfall is likely over many areas of northwest India and some parts of the southern peninsula, central, east and northeast India, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD’s monsoon data shows 10 per cent excess cumulative rainfall till June 30.

From normal to above normal rainfall is most likely to be experienced over parts of central India and adjacent areas of peninsular India and the Gangetic plains. The update for July comes at a time when the weather office said further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is not likely till July 7.

Though there is no sign of revival in the monsoon (over the next seven days) that entered into break phase over central and peninsular India as well, parts of northeast India, Bihar, West Bengal and east Uttar Pradesh will see heavy rainfall during the next week or so, which may even create flood-like situations in certain districts.

Parts of the country including West Bengal, Bihar and certain areas in Gujarat witnessed heavy rains last month. However, most regions have remained more or less dry.