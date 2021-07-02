STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Monsoon session of parliament to commence on July 19

This will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

Representational image of Indian parliament house (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The monsoon session of parliament will commence on July 19 and conclude on August 13.

"The sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13," a Lok Sabha release said.

Rajya Sabha press communique said that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) had earlier recommended the dates for holding the session.

This will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

There has been an easing of the COVID-19 situation in the country with the cases seeing a sharp drop compared to that in the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year. The vaccination drive has also been stepped up.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said last month that the government is hopeful that the monsoon session of parliament will begin as per its normal schedule in July.

He hoped that members of the parliament (MPs) and parliament staff will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July.

The timing and duration of parliament sessions have been impacted due to the situation created by COVID-19. Last year, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the COVID-19 situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
parliament monsoon session
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp