STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No shortage, Covid vaccines given as per population density of states: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Minister, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, visited the vaccination centre at the hospital.

Published: 02nd July 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman inspects the 100-bed Covid care facility at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Thursday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that she would allocate Rs 1 crore from her MPLAD funds for the setting up of a neonatal and paediatric ICU at Jayanagar government hospital. 

The Union Minister, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, visited the vaccination centre at the hospital. Earlier in the day, Sitharaman said that vaccine supply will be managed well and assured that everybody will be vaccinated. On Thursday afternoon, she visited the 100-bed oxygenated Covid-19 facility set up by Boeing India and the SELCO Foundation at Yelahanka as her first pitstop during her two-day visit to the city. 

She assured that there was no shortage of vaccines in the country and needs of all the states are being addressed.  “Every state gets its allocation as per the intensity of the attack, density of the population and the number of vulnerable populations. The Union Government supplies it well in advance so that they (states) can announce as to how much is being given some seven days prior,” she said.  

Later, she visited the Jayanagar government hospital where she allocated funds from her MPLAD for a project that would involve setting up a 20-bed paediatric ICU, upgrading the physical infrastructure, adding medical oxygen facilities, and upgrading the electrical infrastructure.  Canara Bank would also contribute funds for this as part of its CSR activity. 

 On Friday, Sitharaman will visit the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology and Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre where a demonstration of various innovative products will be held. The Union Mnister will also participate as a chief guest in the interaction with biotechnology industry leaders and start-ups organised by the Department of Electronics, IT/BT and S&T.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine COVID 19 vaccine shortage Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp