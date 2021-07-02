Request protesting farmers to return home: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As farmers' protest against the new farm laws entered eighth month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday appealed to protesting farmers to end their agitation and return home.

He said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has also appealed to farmers to end the protest while stating that the government is ready to resume talks on the provisions of the three farm legislations.

"I will request that farmers return to their homes. The law is pro-farmer and farmers across the country have welcomed it," Goyal told reporters here.

ALSO READ | Centre ready to talk to protesting farmers, but not on repeal of three agri laws: Narendra Singh Tomar

He added that protesting farmers can give their suggestions.

The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest.

Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for seven months now in protest against the three new farm laws that they say will end state procurement of crops at minimum support price.