STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SG Tushar Mehta denies 'unannounced' meeting with BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari after TMC seeks his removal

In its letter, TMC has alleged that Adhikari, who is accused in the Narada case, held a meeting with the SG to influence the outcome of the cases.

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India.

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after West Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari met Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding his removal.

In its letter, TMC has alleged that Adhikari who is accused in the Narada case and Sarada Chit Fund scam, held a meeting with the SG to influence the outcome of the cases.

The latter by TMC said that Suvendu Adhikari is accused in various criminal cases of cheating, illegal gratification and bribery and in various offences being investigated by CBI and ED.

"The Solicitor General of India is the second law officer in the country after Attorney General of India and advises Government of India and its various organs in crucial legal matters such as Narada and Sarada cases. Such meeting with an accused is a grave offence," the letter said.

The letter further said, "In order to avoid any doubt in the mind of the public at large, as to the integrity and neutrality of the office of the Learned Solicitor General of India, we approach you to initiate necessary steps for the removal of Tushar Mehta from the post of the Solicitor General of India."

The letter has been undersigned by TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Adhikari.

ALSO READ: BJP MLAs ruckus compels L-G Dhankar to cut short inaugural speech in West Bengal Assembly

Meanwhile, Tushar Mehta has denied the meeting with the BJP leader and clarified that Adhikari came to his residence "unannounced".

Tushar Mehta said, "Suvendu Adhikari came to my residence/office yesterday, unannounced. As I was in a pre-scheduled meet, my staff asked him to wait. After my meeting, my staff informed him of my inability to meet him. He left without insisting to meet me. Hence, the question of my meeting with him did not arise."

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the state BJP prepares to take on the Mamata Banerjee government over post-poll violence in the state during the budget session of assembly starting from July 2.

It will be the first such session after the results of assembly polls on May 2.

Sources stated that Adhikari briefed Shah regarding the prevailing situation in West Bengal.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Centre, Trinamool Congress government and Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to investigate into causes and reasons of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee has also challenged Adhikari's victory from Nandigram in Kolkata High Court.

Apart from the post-poll violence, the BJP is likely to take on the Trinamool Congress government on "fake vaccination camps" and "poor preparedness of the government to fight COVID-19" during the assembly session.

The budget session is expected to witness fireworks between BJP and the ruling TMC.

An NHRC team had recently visited Bengal to probe the post-poll violence. The team, which went to the state on orders of Calcutta High Court, faced "heckling" in Jadavpur.

During his visit to Delhi, Adhikari also met Nitish Pramanik, BJP MP from Cooch Behar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari Tushar Mehta TMC BJP PM Modi West Bengla
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp