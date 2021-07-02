STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

States to receive 44.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next three days: Centre

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 34 crore, the Union Health Ministry added.

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

A total of 9,41,03,985 persons in the age group of 18-44 across all states and UTs have received their first dose and 22,73,477 received the second dose.

A total of 9,41,03,985 persons in the age group of 18-44 across all states and UTs have received their first dose and 22,73,477 received the second dose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that 44.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 34 crore, the Union Health Ministry added.

A total of 9,41,03,985 persons in the age group of 18-44 across all states and UTs have received their first dose and 22,73,477 received the second dose, it said.

The ministry said 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered as per the provisional report till 7 am, with over 42 lakh (42,64,123) doses being given in a span of 24 hours.

ALSO READ | No vaccine for virus of ignorance: Harsh Vardhan's reply to Rahul Gandhi's barb on jab shortage 

On Day-167 of the vaccination drive (July 1, 2021), out of the total 42,64,123 vaccine doses that were given, 32,80,998 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,83,125 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, it said.

The ministry said 24,51,539 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 89,027 vaccine doses as second dose in the age group 18-44 on Thursday.

"Eight States -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44," it said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India COVID vaccines coronavirus
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp