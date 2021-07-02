STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddhav Thackeray government not to pass farm laws in Maharashtra Assembly

The Congress party, which is opposed to the central farm law, asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prepare its own state laws that will empower the farmers and ensure fair prices.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is unlikely to pass the central farm laws in the two-day monsoon session commencing on July 5. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that there are a lot of objections over the present farm laws of the central government.

“The entire process will take time. Therefore, it is very difficult to table and approve the farm laws in the monsoon session. Congress leader Balsaheb Thorat and farmer leader Raju Shetti also met us with some suggestions about the farm law,” Pawar said.

The Congress party, which is opposed to the central farm law, asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prepare its own state laws that will empower the farmers and ensure fair prices. Uddhav has set up a Cabinet sub-committee under the  charge of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to study the centre farm laws and to prepare the new farm laws. 

However, the cabinet sub-committee is yet to submit its report to the government. Various farmer delegations led by the likes of farmer leader Raju Shetti and social activist Medha Patkar met Uddhav recently. They urged the Maharashtra chief minister to drop the central farm laws and prepare the new one that will protect the interest of thousands of farmers.

