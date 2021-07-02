STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC orders police to register all cases

West Bengal Chief Secretary has been directed to preserve all documents related to the state's post-poll violence.

Published: 02nd July 2021 02:05 PM

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal.

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on July 2, 2021, ordered the police to register all cases of the victims of the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The five-judge bench while passing orders on the post-poll violence in West Bengal directed the state government to ensure medical treatment of all victims and to ensure ration for the affected even if they do not have ration cards.

West Bengal Chief Secretary has been directed to preserve all documents related to the post-poll violence.

The court also ordered to conduct the second autopsy of BJP worker Abhijeet Sarkar at Command Hospital in Kolkata.

It issued show-cause notice to DCP Jadavpur, Rashid Munir Khan IPS, asking them to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him after the NHRC team was attacked in Jadavpur.

The court also extended the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) investigation to July 13 and posted the matter for the next hearing to July 13.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. 

