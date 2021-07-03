STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, however, refused to comment over it, saying he met Yadav to convey birthday greetings to him.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh leaves from Samajwadi party office after a meeting with party President Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh leaves from Samajwadi party office after a meeting with party President Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here, triggering speculation about a tie up between both parties ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections next year.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, however, refused to comment over it, saying he met Yadav to convey birthday greetings to him and held discussion over the current political situation in the state.

Singh refused to divulge details of his meeting with Yadav.

To a question as to whether the upcoming Assembly elections in UP will see an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and AAP, Singh said, "I cannot say anything on this matter.

