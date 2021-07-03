CM Pushkar Singh Dhami: The leader who knows Uttarakhand's youth like back of his hand

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Second among four children of Dhami family, young Pushkar Singh Dhami has to learn to become responsible at a tender age. With his father serving in the Indian Army, Dhani used to help three sisters and mother in household chores and other works.

Born in Tundi village of Didihaat tehsil of Pithoragarh district in 1975, Pushkar Singh Dhami is a law graduate in human resource management and industrial relations from the University of Lucknow.

Dhami's education schooling till class 12 happened in the hills of Uttarakhand in government schools. His education and experience of youth interaction enables him to connect well with young people. From 1990 to 1999, he was active with Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in his alma mater which was said to be the fertile ground of the student politics in whole or northern India.

After Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000, Dhami became state president of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha in 2002. Till 2008, he worked with the youth of the state travelling to every district trying to understand the issues of the young citizens.

Pushkar Singh Dhami served in Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh and its sister organizations for 33 years of his life. Pursued by his mentor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to contest assembly elections, he won his first elections in year 2012 from Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

He went on to win the elections in 2017 as well when the BJP swept the state with 57 seats out of 70.