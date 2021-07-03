STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Counting of votes for zila panchayat chairman posts underway in Uttar Pradesh

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts.

Published: 03rd July 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

SP leaders and supporters stage a protest over alleged adoption of unfair methods during the Zila Parishad Chairperson election, in Aligarh, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

SP leaders and supporters stage a protest over alleged adoption of unfair methods during the Zila Parishad Chairperson election, in Aligarh, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Counting of votes for the zila panchayat chairman posts in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh is underway, the State Election Commission said.

The polling began at 11 am on Saturday and continued till 3 pm and the counting of votes began right after that, it said.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media where former Samajwadi Party MP from Chandauli Ramkishun Yadav can be seen falling at the feet of voters (elected members of zila panchayat) to allegedly seek votes for his nephew, prompting the UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi to take a jibe at his party.

In a tweet in Hindi, Tripathi said, "Those (SP) who fled in the last elections (2017 and 2019) were seen falling at the feet of voters and begging for votes. This took place on Friday night."

He also shared the video.

SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha said Yadav only touched the feet of independent voters.

"Tej Narayan Yadav is the nephew of Ramkishun Yadav. Tej Narayan is supported by the SP for the post of zila panchayat chairperson," he told PTI.

ALSO READ: BSP's decision to not contest in Zila Panchayat polls may help BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts of the state were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday.

Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party grabbed one seat in Etawah.

The poll panel did not announce the party affiliation of the winning candidates but the BJP later claimed victory over 21 seats and the SP over one seat of the Etawah district.

The panchayat polls or those for district panchayat chiefs are not held on a party basis but candidates enjoy the tacit support of various parties.

The districts where zila panchayat chairpersons won unopposed are Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts.

The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state last month.

On Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had said her party has decided not to contest the zila panchayat chairman elections as it wants to channelise its energy on strengthening the organisation before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

The BSP president asserted that the people of the state want her party to form the next government and said she will go to polls with the slogan 'Uttar Pradesh ko bachana hai, bachana hai, sarvjan ko bachana hai, bachana hai, BSP ko satta mein lana hai, zaroor lana hai' (We need to save Uttar Pradesh and save everyone and bring back BSP to power).

Instead of contesting the zila parishad chairman elections, the party has decided to concentrate on strengthening the party organisation and expand the base, Mayawati had told newspersons.

Once the BSP forms its government in the state, the majority of the zila panchayat chairman themselves will join the BSP as they cannot function without power.

We have kept this fact in mind and so decided not to contest the election, she had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
zila panchayat chairman Uttar Pradesh panchayat chairman elections
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp