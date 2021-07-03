STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India administers 43.99 lakh vaccine doses in last 24 hours

A total of 34,46,11,291 vaccine doses have been administered through 45,60,088 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

Published: 03rd July 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Around 100 vaccination centres have been set up in Telangana for vaccinating 2,000 people per centre.

Around 100 vaccination centres have been set up in Telangana for vaccinating 2,000 people per centre. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After 43,99,298 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative vaccination coverage increased to 34.46 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as many 44,111 new COVID-19 cases and 738 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With 57,477 recoveries in the last 24 hours, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 51st consecutive day.

With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,05,02,362, including 2,96,05,779 recoveries, 4,01,050 deaths and 4,95,533 active cases.

The active tally is less than five lakh after 97 days and it constitutes 1.62 percent of the total cases.

As per health ministry data, the daily positivity rate is below 5 percent for the 26th consecutive day and today it stands at 2.35 percent while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.50 percent.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate increased to 97.06 percent. 

