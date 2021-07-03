STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five of a family killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand's Khunti

Published: 03rd July 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorm

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KHUNTI: Five members of a family were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident happened at Dahutoli village in the Larta area in the Karra block of the district, they said.

The family members were working on the field when the rain started and they took shelter under a nearby tree, which was struck by lightning, Khunti's Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said.

The deceased were identified as Manga Munda (55), his wife Jivanti (45), their son Puna (32) and his wife Jayma (30).

Puna and Jayma's five-year-old son Ayush also died, while their two-year-old son Arpan received severe burn injuries, the official said.

The incident triggered tension in the area with a huge number of people gathering at the spot.

Police later took the body to the hospital for post- mortem.

Manga's daughter, the only surviving member of the family, was given Rs 10,000 as immediate relief, the official said.

As per rules, an amount of Rs 4 lakh will be given to her for each of the family members killed in the lightning strike, he said.

