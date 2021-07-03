STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If you want, you can get yourself vaccinated in Haryana as well: CM Khattar tells Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's remarks on vaccines had drawn a sharp retort from the BJP which cited figures to ask if spreading "confusion" is the opposition party's undeclared policy.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar Friday told Rahul Gandhi that if he wants he can get himself vaccinated from Haryana as well, hours after the Congress leader took a swipe at the Centre saying July has come but vaccines have not.

Gandhi's remarks had drawn a sharp retort from the BJP which cited figures to ask if spreading "confusion" is the opposition party's undeclared policy.

"July has come, vaccines have not. Where are vaccines," Gandhi tweeted.

Responding to him, Khattar addressed Gandhi as "Rahul ji" and pointed to Co-win portal saying "you can register here. App is also available".

"If you want, you can get vaccinated from Haryana as well, where a large number of citizens are getting vaccinated everyday, as part of the #Worlds Largest Vaccine Drive," Khattar said in his tweet.

