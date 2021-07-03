STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand CM announces Rs 2 crore for 2021 Olympic gold winners

Rs 1 crore will be given to those winning silver and Rs 75 lakh for winning bronze, CM Hemant Soren said.

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has announced Rs 2 crore for players from the state who win gold medals for India in the Olympics.

During a virtual interaction with the Olympians, Soren also announced that Rs 1 crore will be given to the players winning silver and Rs 75 lakh for the bronze medal.

“According to the new sports policy of the State Government, players bringing gold for the country will be given reward money of Rs 2 crore, Rs 1 crore for silver, and Rs 75 lakh for the bronze medal,” said the Chief Minister.

Soren, during the virtual meeting, praised the women sportspersons from Jharkhand, saying that they have made Jharkhand proud and also announced prize money for the Indian women's recurve team - Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari who struck gold at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 in Paris recently by defeating Mexico in the finals.

“Prize money of Rs 50 lakh will be given to Dipika and Rs 20 lakh each will be given to Komalika and Ankita. Coach Purnima Mahto will also get prize money of Rs 12 lakh,” said the CM. All of them have reached here due to their strength of hard practice, determination, true dedication, and hard work amidst limited resources, Soren added.

While encouraging these players, the Chief Minister said that he is sure that in the future also they will perform better. Soren further added that any player from Jharkhand, who gets selected for Olympics, will be given Rs 5 lakh as an incentive.

The virtual meeting was attended by Nikki Pradhan and Salima Tete who have been selected in the Indian Olympic Women’s hockey team for Tokyo Olympics-2121.

Furthermore, all those players and coaches going for the Olympics will be insured with Rs 15 lakh each and the entire premium will be paid by the State Government.

