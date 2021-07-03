STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JKPCC resolves to fight for restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Published: 03rd July 2021 07:50 PM

JKPCC president G A Mir (Twitter Image @INCJammuKashmir)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday said the party will vigorously fight for restoring statehood with constitutional guarantees that was the milestone to a democratic process in the Union Territory.

The JKPCC held a meeting of its senior party leaders and former legislators in the summer capital here to debate and discuss the current situation in J-K, a party spokesman said.

He said the leaders also discussed the recently held all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The spokesman said JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir told the meeting that the Congress party stressed on the restoration of statehood with constitutional guarantees, besides the delimitation and political process, in the all-party meeting in which former chief minister and leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also participated.

Mir said the party urged the Centre to move forward in that direction to fulfil its commitment.

"The Congress party in the all-party meeting told the prime minister and home minister that people of J-K have witnessed worst and this was the opportune time to clear the doubts, fears and apprehensions amongst the people of J-K," Mir told the meeting.

The spokesman said apart from the deliberations over the all-party meet, the JKPCC meeting also discussed many issues of public importance.

The leaders present in the meeting endorsed the party's viewpoint in the PM's all-party meet and assured that the party will vigorously fight for the restoration of the statehood with constitutional guarantees which was the milestone to the democratic process in J-K, the spokesman said.

