Maharashtra cop kills self with service weapon after losing eyesight to black fungus 

The head constable was admitted to a hospital for treatment, during which doctors had to remove one of his eyes, and soon when the infection started spreading fast, he lost the other eye as well.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:38 PM

Representational Image

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 46-year-old policeman, who recently lost both his eyes to Mucormycosis, allegedly killed himself using his service pistol in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday, police said.

Head constable Pramod Mergurwar shot himself in the mouth with his service weapon at his home in Mankapur area of the city around 3 pm, an official said.

Mergurwar, who had joined the special protection unit (SPU) on deputation a few years ago, had recovered from COVID-19 and later contracted black fungus infection, the official said.

The head constable was admitted to a hospital for treatment, during which doctors had to remove one of his eyes, and soon when the infection started spreading fast, he lost the other eye as well, he said.

The policeman had been depressed following his recovery, the official said, adding that the deceased's body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered.

The deceased policeman is survived by his wife and two children, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

