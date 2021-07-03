STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh to get 9 new medical colleges in July: State govt

Out of a total of over 450 faculty members, about 70 per cent has been recruited with full transparency, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said nine new medical colleges will come up in the state this month and these will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official spokesperson of the medical education department, the new colleges in Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar districts will add a new dimension to the state's existing health system.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new medical colleges simultaneously. It is for the first time in the history of UP that such a large number of medical colleges will be inaugurated simultaneously," the state government said in the statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that there should be a medical college in each district to prevent patients from travelling to other districts for treatment, the statement said.

