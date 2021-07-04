Allahabad HC show causes UP cop for misleading court by supplying name of non-existent police station

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A show-cause notice has been issued by the Allahabad High Court to a sub inspector of Uttar Pradesh police for misleading the court by supplying false and incorrect information regarding a police station, which was actually not in existence.

While hearing the bail application on Saturday, the single judge bench of Justice JJ Munir, issued the notice to the sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station in Bijnor district of West UP, for informing the court (through additional government advocate-AGA) about a case having been registered against the bail application under Section 3(1) of the UP Gangsters Act with Akbarabad police station of Amroha district, despite no such police station existing in Amroha district.

After finding that the police sub-inspector had supplied false and incorrect instructions through the state government’s advocate, the High Court directed the concerned police officer Amit Kumar to be present in the office of the government advocate at 2 pm on July 8.

The court also ordered to lay the bail application as fresh at 2 pm on July 8.

Earlier, the counsel for the applicant had submitted before the HC that his client had become the victim of an overenthusiastic action by a rather mysterious group of policemen, who are constituted into Special Operation Groups. He was arrested from home and falsely foisted with the recovery of some cars along with motorcycles, along with a number of other co-accused.

Filing a supplementary affidavit, the applicant stated that there was no case registered against him in 2015 under Section 3(1) of the U.P. Gangsters Act with Akbarabad police station in Amroha district as alleged by police. It was stated that in fact there was no Akbarabad police station in Amroha district, a fact which couldn’t even be disputed by the AGA.