STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad HC show causes UP cop for misleading court by supplying name of non-existent police station

After finding that the sub-inspector had supplied false and incorrect instructions through the state government’s advocate, HC directed him to be present in the office of the government advocate

Published: 04th July 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Commissionerate police arrested a woman along with her son and daughter for allegedly attacking a lady sub-inspector.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A show-cause notice has been issued by the Allahabad High Court to a sub inspector of Uttar Pradesh police for misleading the court by supplying false and incorrect information regarding a police station, which was actually not in existence.

While hearing the bail application on Saturday, the single judge bench of Justice JJ Munir, issued the notice to the sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station in Bijnor district of West UP, for informing the court (through additional government advocate-AGA) about a case having been registered against the bail application under Section 3(1) of the UP Gangsters Act with Akbarabad police station of Amroha district, despite no such police station existing in Amroha district. 

After finding that the police sub-inspector had supplied false and incorrect instructions through the state government’s advocate, the High Court directed the concerned police officer Amit Kumar to be present in the office of the government advocate at 2 pm on July 8.

The court also ordered to lay the bail application as fresh at 2 pm on July 8.

Earlier, the counsel for the applicant had submitted before the HC that his client had become the victim of an overenthusiastic action by a rather mysterious group of policemen, who are constituted into Special Operation Groups. He was arrested from home and falsely foisted with the recovery of some cars along with motorcycles, along with a number of other co-accused.

Filing a supplementary affidavit, the applicant stated that there was no case registered against him in 2015 under Section 3(1) of the U.P. Gangsters Act with Akbarabad police station in Amroha district as alleged by police. It was stated that in fact there was no Akbarabad police station in Amroha district, a fact which couldn’t even be disputed by the AGA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP police show cause
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp