STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP stir to expose nexus between TMC leaders and vaccine scam mastermind: Dilip Ghosh

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the ruling camp was trying to "hush up" the connection between Debanjan Deb, the alleged mastermind of the dubious drive, and a section of TMC leaders.

Published: 04th July 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Stepping up its attack on the ruling TMC over the recent fake vaccination drive here, the BJP on Sunday said it would stick to its plan to take out a protest march to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters, despite the police asking the party to call off the programme in view of the COVID-19 situation.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the ruling camp was trying to "hush up" the connection between Debanjan Deb, the alleged mastermind of the dubious drive, and a section of TMC leaders and KMC bosses, and his party will organise the demonstration on Monday to expose this "nexus".

The fake vaccines may have endangered lives of many people, he reasoned.

"The administration, at the behest of the ruling party, is trying to force the BJP to withdraw its agitation as it does not want the issue to get highlighted. We will organise our protest with limited number of people following all COVID-19 guidelines. We have already informed the Kolkata Police about our plan. The police, however, are trying to stop us at the last minute," Ghosh said.

Deb, posing as the joint commissioner of the TMC-run civic body, had set up dubious vaccine camps in the city, which got busted after actor-turned-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, who had taken her jab at his Kasba centre, raised an alarm.

Sources in the Kolkata Police said all gatherings are prohibited under the Disaster Management Act.

They also said that the police came to know about the BJP programme from social media, and accordingly informed the party about the restrictions.

Last week, student, youth and women's organisations of the CPI(M) had staged a protest outside the KMC office, seeking immediate action against all those involved in the dubious drive.

The agitators were bundled into police vehicles and moved from the protest site, triggering allegations of high- handedness by the TMC administration.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake vaccination drive Kolkata Municipal Corporation Covid-19 TMC BJP Dilip Ghosh
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp