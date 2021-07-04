STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Curtailing movement of un-vaccinated persons arbitrary, amounts to house arrest: Gauhati HC

HC said since the SOP requires everyone to adhere to the protocols, there should not be any discrimination against un-vaccinated persons as the protocols are also applicable to un-vaccinated persons

Published: 04th July 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccinated government employees will have to attend office across the State.

Vaccinated government employees will have to attend office across the State. (File Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has held that the Mizoram government’s June 29 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) debarring the un-vaccinated persons from venturing out, preventing them from eking out a living by restricting their movement as “arbitrary” and “not in consonance with the provisions of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution”.

A division bench of Justice Michael Zothankhum and Justice Nelson Sailo observed that there is nothing to show that the vaccinated persons cannot be infected with the Covid virus or that they cannot be spreaders.

“It has been brought to our notice that even persons, who have been vaccinated, can still be infected with the Covid virus, which would in turn imply that vaccinated persons who are Covid positive, can also spread the said virus to others."

“If vaccinated and un-vaccinated persons can be infected by the Covid virus and if they can both be spreaders of the virus, the restriction placed only upon the un-vaccinated persons, debarring them from earning their livelihood or leaving their houses to obtain essential items, is unjustified, grossly unreasonable and arbitrary,” the court observed.

It said there is no reason to discriminate only against the un-vaccinated persons if the vaccinated and the un-vaccinated persons cover their faces with a mask as per Covid appropriate behaviour.

The court said since the SOP requires everyone to adhere to the protocols, there should not be any discrimination against un-vaccinated persons as the protocols are also applicable to un-vaccinated persons.

It pointed out that there can be any number of reasons for a person to leave his/her house. It could be for the purpose of procuring essential supplies including foodstuff, medicines, attending to his/her near and dear/sick ones etc.

“However, the said clause has virtually put them under house arrest in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, while persons who have been given the first dose of vaccine are allowed to leave their houses/compounds. Thus, on the ground of discrimination alone, Clause 5(2) is arbitrary,” the court observed.

The next hearing has been fixed on July 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gauhati High Court un vaccinated covid vaccination vaccine coronavirus Covid
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp