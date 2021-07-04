STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five injured in fire after explosion at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and relief operations.

Published: 04th July 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PALGHAR: Five workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at the plant of a chemical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

The blast took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the chemical plant located in Boisar industrial area here, a fire official said.

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and relief operations.

"Five workers received burn injuries due to the fire after the explosion. They have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment," an official from Boisar police station said.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, he said, adding that a probe is on into the incident.

