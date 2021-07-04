Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma seeks time from CM Amarinder Singh over attacks on party leaders

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma has sought a meeting with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the issue of alleged attacks on party leaders by people in the guise of farmers.

Party's state general secretary Jeevan Gupta on Sunday claimed many of the BJP leaders had faced "murderous attacks" in the last one year in the presence of police.

In some cases, police even registered cases against unidentified people, lamented Gupta.

Gupta also pointed out that on July 2, some people under the guise of farmers destroyed paddy transplanted on the farm owned by BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal in Barnala.

The BJP leader alleged that the law and order situation in the state had 'collapsed' under the Congress-led regime.

Farmers, agitating against the Centre's three agri laws, have been protesting against the BJP leaders and are not allowing them to attend any programme or meetings in Punjab.

A few days ago, a group of farmers held a protest against Sharma in Hoshiarpur.

Last year, Sharma's vehicle too was attacked in Hoshiarpur.

In March this year, party's legislator from Abohar Arun Narang was thrashed and his clothes torn by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar.