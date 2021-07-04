Uttarakhand: Will the new CM Pushkar Singh Dhami be able to break the jinx?

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Change of guard midway in Uttarakhand has failed to result in any desired gains for both the prominent parties- Bhartiya Janta Party as well as Indian National Congress which has governed the state since its formation in year 2000.

After Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as CM of Uttarakhand ending his 115 days in the office, shortest tenure of any Uttarakhand CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami carries big challenge of breaking the curse.

Yogesh Kumar, Dehradun based political analyst said, "Any ruling party which changed the CM mid way has failed to win upcoming state assembly elections. It will be an interesting thing how the youngest CM breaks this curse."

After first CM of the state Nityanand Swami died in 2001 after 354 days in the office, Bhagat Singh Koshyari of the BJP was made the CM who remained in office for 122 days till 2002.

The BJP lost state assembly elections to Congress in year 2002.

In March 2002 Narayan Dutt Tiwari of Congress became CM of the state who was the only CM to complete his tenure and remained in the office till March 7, 2007.

Interestingly, only one out of total 10 Chief Minister's in the hill state have completed 5 years tenure in the office. Except late ND Tiwari (2002-07), not one CM has completed their five-year tenure.

Dhami happens to be the 11th CM of Uttarakhand.

In March 2007 Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri of the BJP took charge as CM who was removed by the party after 2 years 111 days to bring in Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to gain the lost ground of popularity.

Later, in September 2011 Nishank was removed after 2 years 75 days in the office and Khanduri was brought in for upcoming elections due just six months.

The BJP suffered defeat by slim margin of one seat and Congress was able to form the government with the help of other MLAs including independents in 70 member state legislative assembly.

In year 2014, central leadership of Congress decided to remove Vijay Bahuguna to bring in Harish Rawat. Later in 2017, Congress suffered humiliating defeat by the hands of the BJP.

The BJP got 57 seats in the state assembly leaving Congress with just 11.

Dinesh Mansera, another analyst based in Haldwani of Nainital district said, "Though the historical trend says no ruling party has benefitted by the change of guard mid way in Uttarakhand but we should wait and watch. The new CM has big challenge ahead- to win Uttarakhand for the party and himself. This is his make or break moment which will define his and party's future in the state."