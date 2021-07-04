STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will protest every day outside Parliament during monsoon session: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions said that two days before the session begins, a "chetavani patra" (warning letter) will be given to all the opposition MPs to protest the laws inside House.

Published: 04th July 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protests

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of around 200 farmers will protest against the Centre's three farm laws in front of Parliament every day during the monsoon session, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Sunday.

The umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions said at a press conference that two days before the session begins, a "chetavani patra" (warning letter) will be given to all the opposition MPs to protest the laws inside the House.

"We will also ask the opposition MPs on July 17 to raise the issue every day inside the House while we will sit outside in protest. We will tell them to not to benefit the Centre by walking out of a session. Don't let the session run till the government addresses the issue," farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

Parliament's monsoon session is set to begin on July 19.

"We will continuously protesting outside Parliament till they hear our demands," Charuni said.

He added that five people from each farmer union would be taken to join the protest.

The SKM also called for a nationwide protest on July 8 against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

It asked people to come out and park their vehicles at state and national highways from 10 am till 12 pm.

"Whatever vehicle you have, tractor, trolley, car, scooter, just bring it to the nearest state or national highway and park it there. But don't create a traffic jam," he said.

He also asked for LPG cylinders to be brought to the protest.

