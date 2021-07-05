STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh admitted to ICU of SGPGI in Lucknow

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Published: 05th July 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here on Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

The statement from the institute said that a panel of experts, from the nephrology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and neuro-otology departments, has been formed to attend to Singh.

The former Rajasthan governor was admitted to the intensive care unit of Critical Care Medicine of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday around 5.30 pm.

He was feeling unwell for the past two weeks, it said.

"On his arrival here, his blood pressure and heartbeats were found normal, but the level of consciousness was a bit low. Keeping in mind his earlier ailments, he has been admitted to the ICU of the CCM," the statement said.

Prior to this, the 89-year-old veteran leader of the BJP was admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and enquired about the well being of Kalyan Singh.

