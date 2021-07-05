STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Month on, India yet to get doses from US under its donation plan

However, countries such as Taiwan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have got their shipment of vaccines.

Published: 05th July 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, employees pack boxes containing vials of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, at the Serum Institute of India in Pune | AP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even a month after the Joe Biden administration announced that it was donating 80 million doses to various countries, India is yet to receive Covid-19 vaccines from the US. However, countries such as Taiwan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have got their shipment of vaccines.

Officials said conversations are on at many levels regarding the shipment but failed to provide a clear timeline and the number of vaccines that will be given to India. The 80 million doses that the US had decided to donate include vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.

India has cleared Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik and Moderna vaccines for emergency use, while Pfizer is yet to get approval from the Indian authorities. PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with US Vice-President Kamala Harris last month where the latter elaborated the Biden administration’s plans to donate the first tranche of 25 million of the 80 million doses.

“Just like we have in our domestic response, we will move as expeditiously as possible, while abiding by the US and host country regulatory and legal requirements, to facilitate the safe and secure transport of vaccines across international borders. This will take time, but the president has directed the administration to use all the levers of the US to protect individuals from this virus as quickly as possible,” a White House statement, detailing plans of the vaccine donations, had said. 

Officials believe that while the Centre is keen on the doses from the US, New Delhi’s domestic requirements would be met only if the vaccine manufacturing capacity is scaled up. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biden administration Covid-19 vaccines COVID vaccine vaccination Coronavirus India-US ties USA AstraZeneca
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp