Nothing personal against Nitish Kumar, say Bihar’s Young Turks

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s two young politicians LJP’s Chirag Paswan and RJD’s Tejashawi Yadav are opposed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s policies, which they think have resulted in corruption. However, they don’t hold any individual grudge against him.

On the eve of his much-publicised statewide ‘Ashirwad Yatra’, starting from Hajipur, Paswan said: “I don’t have any individual grudge against Nitish Kumar ji. He is the CM of our state and being a Bihari, I respect him. But I am opposed to his policies, which have failed to do the best for Bihar.”

Paswan said whenever he meets Kumar, he will seek his blessings by touching his feet but his opposition of his policies, which have resulted in mass migration, unemployment and poor governance, will not be compromised.

Supporting Yadav’s prediction that the Kumar-led NDA government will fall soon, Paswan said: “I had already made it known to the people that this government will not last longer than either a year or 15 months because of its own faults”.

Yadav, who calls Paswan ‘bhai’, on the eve of his party’s foundation day which coincides with the birthday of the late Ram Vilas Paswan slammed the government for corruption and high-handedness of the bureaucracy.

“I don’t have personal problems with the CM. But bureaucrats in Bihar are flaunting unbridled power and not taking the concerned ministers seriously. Corruption has plagued the systems of governance in the state just because of weak leadership,” Yadav said, adding that dozens of scams have gone overlooked. He repeated that people want this government to fall.

Likewise Paswan, Yadav lambasted the government for not doing anything on employment generation. “The migration of people is high and youths are unemployed in numbers,” he said, asking party leaders to take the ideologies of Lalu Prasad to the people.

All eyes on LJP leaders

Meanwhile, the battle for Ram Vilas Paswans legacy is being played out as his son Chirag and brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, heading two rival factions of the Lok Janshakti Party manoeuvre for a test of strength on the late leaders birth anniversary on Monday