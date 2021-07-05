STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shocking people still being booked under law struck down on offensive online messages: SC

Under the scrapped section a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years as also fined.

Published: 05th July 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, expressing shock over continued booking of cases under Section 66A of the IT Act that had been struck down way back in 2015. 

The section was meant to punish those sending online communication deemed “grossly offensive and menacing.” The SC had annulled the provision, calling it “vague and arbitrary”.

The notice came on a petition filed by an NGO, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, highlighting that 745 cases under Section 66A are still pending before various trial courts, six years after the SC struck it down in its verdict in the Shreya Singhal vs Union of India case.

As per the plea, 1,307 cases have been filed under the section, since the 2015 judgment. “Don’t you think this is amazing and shocking? What is going on is terrible,” a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman told Attorney General K K Venugopal, and asked him to file a counter-affidavit.

Venugopal informed the bench that the statute book still has Section 66A on it. “If your lordships see the IT Act book, there is only a small asterisk and a footnote that says ‘deleted by order of Supreme Court’. No one reads the footnote,” Venugopal said. He suggested that next to the section, it be mentioned, ‘Struck down by the Supreme Court’ so that the police are not confused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Section 66A of Information Technology Act arrests under IT act
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp