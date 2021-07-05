Syed Wasim Rizvi has filed review against dismissal of his plea on holy Quran's verses: SC told

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi has filed a review petition against the top court's order dismissing his plea for removal of 26 verses from the holy Quran and imposing costs of Rs 50,000 on him.

A bench of justices RF Nariman, KM Joseph and B R Gavai was told by advocate Deb Kumar that Rizvi has filed a review petition against the April 12 order and his miscellaneous application for waiver of costs has become infructuous.

He sought permission from the court to withdraw the application.

The bench ordered, "as prayed, the miscellaneous application is dismissed as withdrawn."

On April 12, the top court had termed as "absolutely frivolous" a petition filed by Rizvi seeking removal of 26 verses from the holy Quran and dismissed it with costs of Rs 50,000.

Rizvi had alleged in his petition that these 26 verses of the Quran promoted terrorism.

In the plea, he had stated that Islam is based on the concepts of equity, equality, forgiveness and tolerance, but due to extreme interpretations of the said verses of the holy book, the religion has been drifting away from the basic tenets.

The plea of Rizvi has drawn massive backlash with several Muslim outfits and Islamic clerics protesting against the former chairman of the Waqf Board.

In March, an FIR was registered in Bareilly against Rizvi for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims with his petition in the top court.

The FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station following complaints by Anjuman Khuddam-e-Rasool secretary Shan Ahmed and an organisation known as Ittehad-e-Millat council.