Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew till July 13, malls allowed to reopen

According to the new order, malls are allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity and markets will remain closed on weekends.

Published: 05th July 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

Image for representation (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the COVID-19 curfew till July 13. "COVID-curfew extended till 6 am of July 13, 2021. Malls to reopen at 50 per cent capacity and markets to remain closed on weekends," said Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal

He further said that the remaining provisions of COVID-19 lockdown have been kept the same, which are currently in force. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Sunday recorded 78 fresh cases of COVID-19.

With this, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in the hill state surged to 3,40,724. There are 1,749 active cases in the state. According to the state health department, the death toll due to the virus shot up to 7,333 after two more fatalities on Sunday.

The recovery rate of the hill state stood at 95.59 per cent after 144 more people recovered from the virus. So far 3,25,692 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

