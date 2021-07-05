STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: First cabinet meeting under Pushkar Singh Dhami resolves to meet people's expectations

The cabinet meeting was held hours after Dhami's swearing-in along with a team of 11 ministers on Sunday but the media briefing was held on Monday as the meeting went on till late in the night.

Published: 05th July 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The first meeting of Uttarakhand Cabinet chaired by new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami adopted six resolutions to rise to the expectations of people ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

The resolutions included giving people a corruption-free administration, transparent, sensitive and speedy services through maximum use of information technology and ramping up health facilities for effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said at the media briefing on Monday.

The cabinet meeting was held hours after Dhami's swearing-in along with a team of 11 ministers on Sunday but the media briefing was held on Monday as the meeting went on till late in the night. Other resolutions passed by the cabinet at the meeting included creation of job and self-employment opportunities for youths, uplifting Dalits and empowering women, Uniyal said.

Apart from the resolutions some major decisions were taken by the cabinet, including raising the salary of guest teachers from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month and deploying them in their home districts, he said.

Other important decisions were maintaining the continuity of service of around 200 contractual employees of polytechnic institutes, payment of salaries to MGNREGA workers of the strike period and filling around 22,000 vacancies in different departments, Uniyal said.

It was also decided to revive the defunct district employment offices. A cabinet sub-committee headed by Uniyal was also constituted to look into pay-related issues of the police department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand Cabinet Uttarakhand cabinet meeting Uttarakhand government
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp