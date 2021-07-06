STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Art director Raju Sapte suicide case: Two held, teams formed to nab those on the run

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the suicide of Marathi film and TV art director Raju Sapte, police in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Published: 06th July 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the suicide of Marathi film and TV art director Raju Sapte, police in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune said on Tuesday.

Wakad police station senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar identified the two as Chandan Thackeray and Narendra Vishwakarma, adding that other accused were at large and two teams of five personnel each had been formed to nab them.

Sapte had ended his life on July 3 after shooting a video in which he accused some people of harassing him professionally, including spreading rumours of payment defaults on his part.

He had also said he had five projects in hand, but some people were not allowing him to take up one of them.

Sapte had worked as an art director for movies like 'Ambat Goad', 'Manyaa the wonder boy'.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil told the Legislative Assembly that he will hold a meeting on Wednesday of top government officials regarding Sapte's death.

"I have called a meeting tomorrow of ACS (Home), DGP and other officials to discuss the issue," Walse Patil had informed the House.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raju Sapte Raju Sapte Case
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp